MELFORT FUNERAL HOME LTD - Melfort
111 MacLeod Ave. West
Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
(306) 752-2714
Bernice Parfitt
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
MELFORT FUNERAL HOME LTD - Melfort
111 MacLeod Ave. West
Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
Bernice Evelyn Parfitt


1947 - 2020
We are saddened to announce the passing of our mother Bernice Parfitt on February 11,2020 at her home in Spruce Home. Bernice Evelyn Parfitt was born to Horace and Lillian Scott on February 14, 1947 in Kelvington, Saskatchewan. She was the third of 5 children. She married Charlie Parfitt on November 28, 1970. They had three children Tammie, Theresa and Ronald. They lived in Melfort and Prince Albert during their married years. Bernice passed away at her home on February 11, 2020. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Charlie, her parents, Horace Scott and Lillian Kletchko , her brother Kenneth Scott, her nephew David Pinder, her brother in-law Brian Mark, her mother in-law Stella Parfitt and numerous other family members. Bernice is survived by her children Tammie (Ken) Bock and their sons, Karson, Dylan and Blair, Theresa (Neil) Reidford and their daughter Victoria, and Ron (Laura) Parfitt. She also leaves behind her siblings, Mary Scott, Edward (Eileen) Scott, RoseAnn Mark and their families. As well as Charlie's siblings Pat (Calvin) Davidson, Beth (Dennis) Woolsey, Valorie (John) Anderson, Cecil (Debbie) Parfitt, Ruth (George) Moskal, Charlotte (Russell) Scott and their families. Bernice enjoyed spending time with her friends at various events. She also enjoyed her time spent with Lisa at different plays. She loved when May rolled around so she could go to Lacombe to see Victoria dance, and enjoyed taking Karson, Dylan and Blair to the theatre to see the new Star Wars movies. Her funeral will be held Thursday, February 20 at 11:00am at the Melfort Funeral Home. Interment will be in Kelvington at 2:00pm.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
