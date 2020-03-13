|
Betty Faye Regnier passed away peacefully at the Pineview Terrace in Prince Albert, SK on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Betty leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory, her children; Terrilynn (David) Beavereye, Stony Rapids, SK, Wanda (Guy) Lloyd, Prince Albert, SK, Connie (Roy) Regnier, St. Louis, SK, Shelley (Kim) Boyer, Prince Albert, SK, Bonnie (Kelly) Kuppenbender, St. Louis, SK and Curt (Trudy) Regnier, Prince Albert, SK; 23 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; her sister Darlene (George) Hache; her brother Eric (Connie) Corrigal; her brother-in-law Marcel Tellier; her sisters-in-law Eva Regnier and Arlee Regnier; many foster children held dear and still: Shannon (Mike) Umpherville, Merlyne Roberts and Tanya Roberts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Betty was predeceased by; her loving husband of 59 years Oscar, her son Clinton; her parents Roderick and Lillian Corrigal; her husband's parents Herve and Domitilde (Caron) Regnier; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Clovis, Emery "Jack" (Shirley), Lionel (Annie), Arsene (Diana), Oneil, Omer (Florette), Euclide (Agnes), Gerald, Lena, Aurore (Hercule), Marlene, Pearl and Annette (Robert). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Louis Roman Catholic Church in St. Louis, SK, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Ramel Macapala as celebrant. Cremation will follow with the Interment of the Urn to take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Betty may be directed to the MS Society. The Regnier family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the caring nurses and doctors at the Victoria Hospital and all the staff from the Good Sheppard Villa and Pineview Terrace. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Marc Blondeau of Kushneryk Funeral Service, Wakaw, SK, 306-233-4403.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 13, 2020