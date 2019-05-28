|
Beverly (Bev) Andrews
March 7, 1948 - May 31, 2018
I thought of you today,
but that was nothing new.
I thought of you yesterday,
and will tomorrow too.
I think of you in silence
and make no outward show.
For what it meant to lose you
only those who love you know.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day.
It is the heartache of losing you,
that will never go away.
In loving memory of an amazing wife and mother.
Love: Keith, Sherry and Michelle
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 28, 2019