On Friday, October 25, 2019 as the sun rose to begin another day, Beverly Gee took his last breath and passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love. Though his body was frail and tired, Bev was full of grateful appreciation to have been able to be with his family through many special moments over the 15 years that brain cancer affected his life. There was never a dull moment with him, fishing, traveling, exploring and always encouraging his children to try new things. Bev had nicknames for his children, grandchildren, and even other family members. These nicknames were goofy and given with such love. He always imparted sayings and jokes that were at times insightful or could bring a chuckle to everyone around him. Up until the end his positive outlook and sense of humor remained with him-his memories shared, jokes made and love abounding. Bev was born on April 29, 1957 in St. Williams, Ontario to Ivan & Ethel Gee. Bev spent his youth hanging out with his four siblings and enjoying teasing them. He was a hard worker since his youth working in factories and tobacco farms. In 1974, Bev followed his heart to Christopher Lake, Saskatchewan. Bev & Vicky were married on July 12, 1975 and began a life of love and happiness. Their children followed with the birth of Nicole (1977), BJ (1980), Tonya (1983) and Ashley (1986). Bev set up a life for his children where he encouraged family time and taking pride in what you do in your life. His family never had a day where they doubted his love for them. In 1990, Bev dedicated his life to God by way of baptism and became a Jehovah's Witness. This was something he held sacred to his heart up until he passed away. Bev looked forward to the time that suffering would be no more and the promise of everlasting life. Bev's life was blessed with 9 Grandchildren, Ashton, Ethan, Ireland, Colby, Hudson, Olivia, Emmett, Hannah & Benjamin. His love had no limit when it came to these little ones. We will love you always and look forward to the day we see you again! Bev is survived by his loving wife, Victoria Gee; his children: Nicole (Curtis) Baliski, BJ (Randi) Gee, Tonya (Andrew) Spriggs, Ashley (Matthew) Klassen; his grandchildren: Ashton, Ethan, Colby, Hudson, Olivia, Emmett, Hannah, Benjamin & Ireland; His Mother: Ethel Gee; his siblings: Sharon (Neil) Quiring, Connie (David) Janzen, Karen (Tony) Marshall, Randy (Linda) Gee; his in-laws: Mary Fietz, Barry Robertson, James Robertson, Delores Robertson and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Bev was predeceased by his father: Ivan Gee; his brother: Darryl Gee; his Mother and Father in-law: Martha and Austin Robertson; his inlaws: David Robertson, Lawrence Vandale, Leona & Henry Holland & Eunice Robertson. We would like to give a thank you to all of Bev's doctors and nurses over the 15 years that they all worked diligently to keep him healthy. A special thank you to Bev's palliative nurse Michelle, thank you for treating him with such compassion and being with us on his last day. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4350 – 2 Ave. W., Prince Albert, SK. Memorial donations in Bev's memory may be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society. Friends and family wishing to send messages of condolence are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Prince Albert, SK- Marianne Turcotte Funeral Director 306-763-3322.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Oct. 29, 2019