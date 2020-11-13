It is with deep sorrow and gratitude for a life well-lived, that the family of Bill Marshall announce his passing on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert at the age of 96. He was born on February 3, 1924 in the farm house at Wild Rose. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Evelyn and his children, Barbara (Jerry) Aspvik of Prince Albert, Bonnie (Harvey) Gosselin of Wild Rose and Larry ( Meryl Wood) Marshall of Wild Rose, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, as well as his sister-in-laws Irene (Don) Kinnee and Marnie Roberts and many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Joe & Hettie Marshall, Evelyn's parents Fred & Kathleen Roberts, brother Jack (Gladys) Marshall, sister Eileen (Wallace) Cheeseman, great grandson Patterson Shore & his brother-in-law Fred (Anne) Roberts. Bill farmed in the Wild Rose district and he was grateful for his many wonderful neighbors & friends. He was also blessed with good hired help on the farm. The whole family was involved in the farm and received "The Master Farm Family Award" for Ag Rep district 33 in 1967. Bill was active in the community as a 4-H leader, on the school board and a warden in the church. He was also a great supporter of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF) and later the NDP. Co-operatives were always an important part of Bill's life. The family farm was operated as a co-operative for 25 years, with Bill & Evelyn, Bonnie & Harvey and Larry & Meryl working together. He was elected as a Sask. Wheat Pool delegate in 1962, a director in 1966 and as the 2nd Vice President in 1972, retiring in 1981. As a representative of the SWP, Bill & Evelyn attended many international agricultural meetings. One of his greatest disappointments was when the Sask. Wheat Pool became a corporation working for the shareholders instead of for the farmers, eventually disappearing altogether. After retiring from the SWP, he was vice-president of the Prince Albert Co-operative Association for 18 years and received the Sask. Co-operative Order of Merit Award for his work in Co-operatives from the Provincial Government. Bill was a board member of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, where he had the opportunity to debate with politicians, to get better policies & programs for the farmers. In 1982, he helped design the Beef Stabilization Program for the Provincial Government. He was proud to be made an Honorary Life Member of the Sask. Institute of Agrologists, and have his name on the Wall of Honour in the Agriculture building at the University of Saskatchewan. Dad & Mom have delivered "Meals on Wheels" in Prince Albert for 26 years. They have enjoyed many games of golf and loved to play Kaiser, as well as their many activities at Round Lake, Wesley & Calvary United Church and the Seniors Activity Centre. We are thankful that Dad had a long productive life and enjoyed it to the fullest. Family was very important to Dad & he liked nothing better than to organize a family gathering, which included food & a good barbecued steak. Dad & Mom had a great love and appreciation for each other and for family, friends & neighbors. We want to thank Dr. Mark Halyk for his friendship & taking such good care of Dad. We also want to thank the board, staff and residents at Abbeyfield House for their love and fellowship in providing such a great place to live. Due to the Covid rules, there will be a private family service with internment at a later date. For those wishing to do so, memorial donations in his memory, may be made to Abbeyfield House, 190 – 26th Street East, Prince Albert SK. S6V 1Z7. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Mervin Oleksyn, Renée Phaneuf – Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.

