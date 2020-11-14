I send my deepest and warmest thoughts to Evelyn and family, it has always been my pleasure to have met Bill and Evelyn at Round Lake so many years ago, and I will deeply miss the twinkle that was always in Bill’s eye. So glad we all shared that lovely evening of great music at the clubhouse last year when we still able to gather.
Catherine Ross
Neighbor
November 13, 2020
Dear Evelyn: I will always remember and cherish the visits Dan and I had with you and Bill at the cottage on Round Lake. The stories, laughter, hugs and the timeless kindness made me feel at home. I will forever cherish those moments. May God continue to provide you and your family with His light in the days to come.
Jan Sattler
Friend
November 13, 2020
My condolences to Evelyn and family on the loss of Bill! I got to know both of them from cooking/baking at Abbeyfield and his compliments were much appreciated! Lou Anne Lautner
Lou Anne Lautner
Acquaintance
