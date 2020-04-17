|
|
Blanche Mary (Vandale) Piche, was born on Sunday, April 18, 1937, Prince Albert, SK, she left to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Prince Albert, SK. Blanche was the loving wife to Emile Piche, they shared 62 years together. She was the daughter of Leo and Rose Vandale. During her early years she attended St. Paul's School, St. Pat's Orphanage. She was employed at the PO café, and Holy Family hospital until its closure. Blanche and Emile did not have any children of their own but had many nieces, nephews, and god-children, who they loved like their own. Left to mourn her passing, her loving husband of 62 years, Emile Piche; her sister and best friend, Florence McLennan-Basaraba; her brother Larry Vandale (Brenda); her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rita (John) Katona, Doris (Denis) Brisebois, Yvonne (Bernie) Gyoerick, and Lawrence Piche. Her many niece and nephews who loved her dearly. Blanche was predeceased by her father and mother, Leo Vandale and Rose (Henry) Vandale; her brothers, Ovala (at infancy), John Vandale; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Zilda Piche. Blanche and Emile lived their life through each other. They were a couple who did everything together. They enjoyed visiting with family and friends, going to dances and flying across the dance floor every chance they got. They played cards and bingo. She was a member of St. Michael's Parish and went to mass faithfully. She loved her home which she lived in for over 60 years. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, personality and grace. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Carla Jesso, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020