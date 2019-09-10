|
|
Brendon Anthony William Bliss, late of Birch Hills, SK passed away September 7, 2019. Brendon was born October 13, 1989 in Maidstone, SK, a baby brother and new dress up doll for big sisters, Sebrina and Amanda. Brendon was a very loving and caring person, he was an excellent father to his children and special uncle to his nieces. If anyone needed anything he was right there to help. He would give you the shirt off of his back. Brendon leaves to cherish his memory children: Ashlynn and Claire Bliss and their mother Jenna; Kynzleigh Bliss and her mother Lindsay (his last love), and step-son: Liam; parents: Stan and Jan Bliss; sister: Amanda (Mel) Rosteski; nieces: Merissa, Ezzie and Arya; brother-in-law: Ben (Becky) McCloy; nephews: Austin, and Sam; niece: Dawn-Marie; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister: Sebrina McCloy; his grandparents: Bill & Agnes Crawford and Chlorus & Vera Bliss; his aunt: Linda Bliss; and his uncle: Jerry Robinson. A Funeral Service for Brendon will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 9:00AM at the Lake Park Baptist Church, Highway #3, North of Birch Hills, SK. Interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Brancepeth, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Sept. 10, 2019