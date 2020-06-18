With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Brian Weigel. A man of many talents and interests who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Brian was born in Nipawin and spent his entire life in the White Fox and Choiceland area. Brian is survived by his sisters, Lori (John) Keeping, Debbie Berlin-Brown; his sisters-in-law, Shari Weigel and Vi Weigel; his nieces and nephews, Cara, Kyla, Kelly, Jeff, Shawn, Ryan, Jason and their spouses; great nieces and nephews, many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, team mates and co-workers. He was predeceased by his father, Henry; his mother, Irene; his brothers, Marlon and Blaine; and his nephew, Rory. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.

