More Obituaries for Canon McClintock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Canon Dewey McClintock

Reverend Canon Dewey McClintock Notice
On October 22, 2019, Reverend Canon Dewey McClintock passed away in his 89th year. Reverend McClintock was ordained May 8th, 1961 in Toronto and served in various parishes in Canada as well as Hospital Prison Chaplain. He also served with the RCA Chaplain Corps for 7 years, retiring with the Rank of Major. At his request, there will be a family only Grave Side Service in Brockville, Ontario at a later date. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf – Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca. 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
