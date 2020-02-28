|
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Cathy at the age of 67 at St.Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, Sk. Cathy was predeceased by her father Harry Gillett, her two grandsons Terrence Keenatch and Aubrey Pocha-Adam. She was survived by her children Henry (Brenda), Tammy (Elvis) and Gerald (Shy). As well as her grandchildren; Amy, Josh, Brittany, Waylon, Ashley, Jordon, Garret, Jeremy, Kael ,River and Tameah, whom she loved very much along with her 14 great-grandchildren. Her special friends Bobbi-Jo(Scott) Burgess, Elaner(Bill) Watson and Barb Bess. A celebration of Cathy's life will be announced at a later date.
"She was a beloved Mother, Nana and friend to all"
Condolences may be left at www.westwoodfuneralchapel.com
Arrangements are entrusted to WESTWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL (306) 653-3434
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 28, 2020