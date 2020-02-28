Home

Catherine Louise "Bubbles or Cathy" Parenteau


1952 - 2020
Catherine Louise "Bubbles or Cathy" Parenteau Notice
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Cathy at the age of 67 at St.Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, Sk. Cathy was predeceased by her father Harry Gillett, her two grandsons Terrence Keenatch and Aubrey Pocha-Adam. She was survived by her children Henry (Brenda), Tammy (Elvis) and Gerald (Shy). As well as her grandchildren; Amy, Josh, Brittany, Waylon, Ashley, Jordon, Garret, Jeremy, Kael ,River and Tameah, whom she loved very much along with her 14 great-grandchildren. Her special friends Bobbi-Jo(Scott) Burgess, Elaner(Bill) Watson and Barb Bess. A celebration of Cathy's life will be announced at a later date.
"She was a beloved Mother, Nana and friend to all"
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
