On August 19, 2019 Cecile passed away peacefully at the Wheatland Lodge in Leask, SK. She was born February 2, 1928 at Montmartre, SK to Willie and Milly Sauve. Cecile is survived by her children: Diane (Maurice) Neveu and their children Dean (Pam) Neveu and family and Laurie (Andy) Heck and family; Linda (Jim) Joanette and their children Sherry (Tyson) and Sherry's children, Tom (Amber) Joanette and family; Corinne (Scott) Morrice and Corinne's children Carey (Dwayne) Ouellette and family, Jaime Verbonac; Fran (Dennis) Ferster and their children Jonathon (Dallas) and family, Karen Jansen and her daughter; Reg (Sandra) Luster and their children Matthew (Aaron), Joshua (Kristen) and Jordan (Kaelyn). She is also survived by her brother; Harve Sauve (Margaret). A Funeral Service for Cecile will take place on Monday August 26, 2019 at 2:00PM located at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Marcelin, SK. Interment will be held at the Marcelin Cemetery in Marcelin, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf – Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019