Mrs. Clara Adalina Mackie (née Belhumeur), of Prince Albert, SK, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Clara was born to parents Alfred Belhumeur and Adalina Joubert on Wednesday, June 2, 1926, in Prince Albert, SK. She grew up as the eldest of two and became a professional hairdresser. She then married and became a loving mother and later caregiver of her late husband and mother. Clara is survived by her daughter, Delores Myrtle; her sons, Joseph Conrad; Terence Everett and her sister Priscilla; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon James; her son, Leon James; and her parents. There will be a private viewing for the family. Clara will be interred at South Hill Cemetery, in Prince Albert, SK, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, friends and family are invited to attend. Time to be determined. The family is grateful for the condolences. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Paula Hanson, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 28, 2020