It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Colleen Brigid Burris nee Heffernan. All of us who loved her were proud of her positive attitude and strong Christian faith which she displayed to the end of her courageous seven-year battle with cancer. Colleen was born on Oct. 16, 1987 in Prince Albert. She had a fun-filled childhood with her five siblings and multitude of cousins who had many adventures together on the Heffernan farm outside Birch Hills. She was a good athlete, with a feisty temperament that matched her fiery red hair. Following high school, Colleen worked at Fort MacMurray. She married Laurie Burris on August 11, 2012. Two days later she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Uterine cancer. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy with grace and optimism holding on to her dream of becoming a mother one day although the prognosis was poor. Colleen said the greatest gift God ever gave her was her daughter Aubrey who was born on January 4, 2014.On March 1, 2017, Colleen was given only six months to live. She was determined to live that time to the fullest. Her sister Caitlin started a Go-Fund-Me Page and Colleen was able to travel and fulfilled most of the items on her bucket list. Colleen attended almost every wedding and family function of her huge extended family. Colleen defied the odds and believed there was always something to be thankful for and was an inspirational writer and speaker. Her message was: stay positive, be kind, and love life. Colleen is survived by her husband Laurie, her daughter Aubrey, her father Bob Heffernan, her mother Laurie Bear, her siblings: Casey (Kristina), Corey (Heather), Doyle (Dona), Erin (Bobby Kortmeyer) and Caitlin (Rylie Malberg), her husband's parents Art and Shirley Burris and his sister Lindsay (Andrew Wallace), seven nephews, three nieces, her maternal grandparents Everett and grandmother Loyce Bear, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Jack and Helen Heffernan, her aunt Annette Bryshun, her uncle Jack Heffernan Jr., and her cousin Anthony Heffernan. Vigil of Prayer will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Both services will be held at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Parish, 217 Lenore Dr. Saskatoon, Sask. Condolences for the family may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306) 244-5577 Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 22, 2019