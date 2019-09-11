|
|
Remembering
Daniel James Carter
Sept. 11, 1989 – Sept. 20, 2010
It is 9 years since you left us….
No farewell words were spoken
No time to say good-bye
You were gone before we knew it
And only God knows why
Our hearts still ache in sadness
And secret tears still flow
What it meant to lose you
No one will ever know…
Love and miss you always,
Mom & Rob, Devin, Derin, Heather, Emmett, Miren & Eve, Laura & Riun,
step-sisters Heather Burns and Coleen Ribey, all of your extended family, and your dog, Buddy
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Sept. 11, 2019