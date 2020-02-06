|
A Memorial Service will be held at the Prince Albert Alliance Church, 2777 6th Ave. W. Prince Albert, SK on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to Prince Albert Safe Shelter For Women Box 21025 C.H.P.O. Prince Albert, SK S6V 8A4. To send online condolences please visit www.coventryfuneralservices.ca. The family placed their trust with COVENTRY FUNERAL SERVICES Nipawin, SK 306-862-4233.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 6, 2020