Coventry Funeral Service
220 Nipawin Road East
Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0
(306) 862-4233
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Prince Albert Alliance Church
2777 6th Ave.
W. Prince Albert, SK
Darcy "Dee" Schill


1961 - 2020
Darcy "Dee" Schill Notice
A Memorial Service will be held at the Prince Albert Alliance Church, 2777 6th Ave. W. Prince Albert, SK on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to Prince Albert Safe Shelter For Women Box 21025 C.H.P.O. Prince Albert, SK S6V 8A4. To send online condolences please visit www.coventryfuneralservices.ca. The family placed their trust with COVENTRY FUNERAL SERVICES Nipawin, SK 306-862-4233.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
