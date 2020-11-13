Darrel Delaronde suddenly and unexpectedly, passed away at his home in Comox on October 23rd of this year (2020) at 65 years of age. Darrel is survived by his wife Saskia Delaronde, by his children with Cindy Scott; daughter Paige Laura, sons Jordan Scott and Joshua Gregory Delaronde, also survived his mom Ruth Catherine, his sister Wendy Lynne, and his brother Wayne Murray Delaronde. When he married Saskia he inherited his step-son Michael Adam and his wife April Dawn, step-son Mark Edward and his wife Kristy Liane, and their children Brook Ilse and Elliot Henk, all of them go by the last name of De Vuyst, his Step sister Ingrid Overbeek and step brother Harold de Jong. Darrel is predeceased by his dad Vern Llewellyn Delaronde. Darrel was born in Shellbrook and raised in Mont Nebo Saskatchewan. In his youth he explored and loved "The Green Hills of His Father's Land" where, while growing up on the family farm, he discovered his great passion: "Music". Music opened a world of discovery, love, heart ache and adventure for him. In his early years he played pubs and dance halls with his friends while honing his guitar playing and song-writing skills which prepared him for his later years as he became the guy everybody knew and loved. A touring Canadian Folk icon. Living the dream with his wife Saskia, playing throughout Canada and Europe. His life was not always easy or without his share of ups and downs. He was a Gemini, highly intelligent, complicated, very loving, impulsive, and exquisitely artistic. He gave us a little bit of his spiritual journey and soul in every song he wrote. He gave his all in every performance. He gave his all in his everyday life. Darrel left us with a beautiful rich tapestry of words and melodies which we can use to forge a path forward. He loved his kids, his mom, his family, his extended families, his community, his friends, all animals, breathing in the fresh ocean air and the prairie breezes, he loved big tall trees in the coastal forests and beautiful flowers, but most of all he loved his life with his sweetheart, his wife Saskia. Due to Covid, a celebration of his life will be on Zoom in January. Please check his facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/darrel.delaronde
on which we will keep his memories alive with pictures, songs, and information. In the meantime, he lives on in all of us through his music and his big mischievous smile. ~ "Darrel, my soul-mate, my love, I will always "Leave the Porchlight on". I miss you terribly. See you again on the other side because I know for a fact, you will wait for me on "The Far Side Banks of Jordan". Until then rest in peace my love. You are free! Light up the skies with your big love, your beautiful songs, and throw back your head with laughter and joy in the safety of God's love." Your Saskia.~