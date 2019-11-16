|
Darryl Avery Nyirfa was born to Albert and Enid Nyirfa (Avery) on August 14, 1963 in Wakaw. He passed away November 13, 2019 at Victoria Union Hospital in Prince Albert at the age of 56. Darryl grew up on the family farm five miles southwest of Wakaw and attended school in Wakaw. When not helping out on the farm, Darryl spent his time with his brothers and friends riding his motorbike and ski doo, hunting and trapping. After completing high school, Darryl worked as a lineman for SaskPower, at CN Rail, and for various farmers in the Wakaw area. Darryl met Laurie Tomiak in 1994. They married in July 2004 and had two children, Jackson (14) and Robert (9). Darryl was a respected member of the Prince Albert business community. Along with Laurie, he owned and operated Country Comfort Bedrooms and Fine Furniture for 33 years. Darryl and Laurie's hard work at the store earned them numerous business awards and he was very proud of the high-quality products they sold. Darryl truly loved life and lived every single day to the fullest. When not working at the store, Darryl spent time with his family and friends. Sundays were reserved for ski-dooing, riding his motorcycle, hunting or fishing with his friends. He especially looked forward to his annual hunting trips with his closest friends. Darryl was a loyal and caring brother to his siblings, and a devoted son to our late father Albert. He shared a special bond with each of us and it was rare to not receive a weekly phone call from Darryl, just to check in and chat. He was always quick to offer help to anyone and was generous with both his finances and his time. Darryl also loved his in-laws. Laurie's family was an important part of his life and he enjoyed family gatherings with all of the Tomiak's. Most of all, Darryl loved Laurie, Jack and Robbie. He loved watching Jack play basketball and Robbie play ball hockey. As a family, they spent their summers at their cabin at Wakaw Lake, enjoyed winter holidays each year, and spent many weekends at the farm with his siblings. The farm where Darryl grew up was where his heart was. It was rare that Darryl did not visit Wakaw and the farm at least once a week. His future plan was to retire to Wakaw and live in the family home. Unfortunately, in April 2019 Darryl was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He fought the disease just like he approached everything in his life – with determination and conviction and most of all, a desire to live. After numerous medical consultations in Canada, Darryl and Laurie made the brave decision to travel to Vienna, Austria where Darryl spent almost two months undergoing specialized cancer care. While the treatments were showing promise, complications from the disease brought them to an end. Throughout his illness, Laurie lovingly cared for Darryl at home, where he wanted to be. He ultimately passed away at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert with Laurie and family members by his side. Darryl will be lovingly remembered by his wife Laurie, and children, Jack and Robbie, his siblings including Craig (Wanda); Blaine (Michelle), Jordan and Amanda; Carolynn (Kelly Oleksyn); Leanne (Scott Kirchgessner), Payton, Noah and Ashleigh; and Wade, Shaelyn and Logan, and Auntie Irene. He also leaves behind the Tomiak family: Peter and Helen Tomiak; Randy (Laurie) Tomiak and their children Ashley (Chris Delorme), Lawson and Rylan; Randeen (Brett Morrison), Cadence, Blake and Luke; Brandon (Kat); and special aunt Anne Osowsky; and many very close friends who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Enid Nyirfa, and his grandparents John and Pearl Nyirfa and Edward and Gladys Avery. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Church in Wakaw. He will be interred next to his mom and dad at St. Theresa's Roman Catholic cemetery in Wakaw at a later date. Laurie and the Nyirfa and Tomiak families wish to thank everyone who for cared for Darryl during his eight-month cancer journey: the doctors and caring staff at the Kleef Clinic in Vienna, Austria, Dr. Dale Ardell, the palliative care nurses at Victoria Union Hospital in Prince Albert, and everyone who helped out while they were in Vienna. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Darryl's name to the Rose Garden Hospice project in Prince Albert and the Victoria Union Hospital Foundation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Marc Blondeau of Kushneryk Funeral Service, Wakaw, SK, 306-233-4403.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Nov. 16, 2019