With great sadness we announce the passing of Dr. Dawood Cassim Moola on June 8th, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. Dawood grew up in Volksrust, South Africa with his parents (Cassim and Khatija) and siblings (AC, Abdool Huck, Yacoob, Zohra). As he could not attend Medical school in South Africa during apartheid, he studied at The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland (1968-1972). While in Dublin he met his wife Anne (née Freer), and together they moved to Canada in 1972. Dawood had a lengthy career in Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging in Ontario and Saskatchewan. He contributed to medicine on local, provincial and national levels. Dawood served as President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan. A proud Rotarian, he adhered to the motto, 'Service Above Self'. Dawood was married to his loving wife Anne for 47 years, and together they raised three sons, Farhad (Karen), Asif (Linda) and Riaz (Oisín). He was a proud Dada to his grandchildren (Oliver, Riagán, Nahla, Benen). Dawood cherished his family and found immeasurable happiness spending time with them in Canada, South Africa and Ireland. He was a dear friend with a kind and generous soul. Thank you to the many physicians, nurses and health care workers in Saskatchewan and Vancouver who provided health care to Dawood during his struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis over the last 8 years. A special thank you to Dr. Mohammed Moolla for his tireless support and assistance. Burial was on June 10th, 2019 at Victory Memorial Park in Surrey, B.C. A memorial in Saskatchewan will be held in September. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on June 19, 2019