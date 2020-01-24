|
|
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Denise Murray, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 85 years at Actionmarguerite, Winnipeg, MB. Born in Saint Louis, Saskatchewan, she was a daughter of the late Marie Ann and Alexander Bremner. She will be remembered for her warm personality, love of people, and her quick wit. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Left to mourn Denise's passing are her brothers, Gilbert (Denise) and Leo Bremner and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 37 years of marriage, David Hugh Murray and her sister-in-law Jerrine Bremner. A funeral service will be held in Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 4000 Portage Avenue on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Interment to follow in Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Special thank you to the staff, nurses and doctors of Actionmarguerite for their care.? For those who wish to sign the online Guest Book please visit www.chapellawn.ca
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
204-885-9715
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 24, 2020