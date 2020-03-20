|
Diane Beverley Jantz (Dafoe) left us peacefully on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her family, after an extended illness. Diane was born 76 years ago in Canwood, SK. Remaining to miss her are: her loving husband of 57 years Stan; her son Carey; daughter Kim Peterson; grandson Lukas Peterson and his partner Bryanne Labbe; her sister Joanne Clausen, bother-in-law Ove Clausen and nephew Guy; her brother Dan Dafoe, sister-in-law Kathy and nephews Nathan and Adam; her brother Brad Dafoe and wife Deb; her sister-in-law Nel MacIntyre, brother-in-law John and nephews Vince and Darrell; her sister-in-law Hazel Fraser, brother-in-law Peter, nieces Laura and Heather, nephew Robert; her nephews Vince, Lyle, Russell, and Murray Goodkey and their families. And an extended, loving family and friends (especially Pauline Cadieu and Betty Tanaka). Predeceased by her parents, whom she loved so much, Calvin Bernell Dafoe and Agnes Viola Dafoe; parents-in-law Agnes and Henry Jantz; Ruth and George Goodkey; her grandparents, special aunts, uncles and cousins; and her close friend Sharon Biggar (Warren). Diane chose cremation and, per her request, no formal service will be held. Her family and friends will gather for a reflection of our love and lives with her, in summer 2020 in Saskatchewan. We are comforted knowing that she is now resting in peace, is in the loving care of her family gone before her, and God. We know that she is watching over us for the rest of our lives. Stan (Husband): When it was just the two of us, I always called her "Babe". She was dedicated to her family - she was a great wife, mother and grandmother. Rest well. I love you, and will miss you. Carey (Son): "In the name of common sense." Berry picking. Painting the new house with Aunt Jo Jo. Mad walks to Woolco. Coloured hankies in the breast pocket. Always singing. Christmas eve. The BEST cooking and baking. Bedtime stories. "It's quiet time now." I love you, Mommy. Kim (Daughter): My Mommy had the best sense of humour, she instilled her sense of humour into Lukas from the moment he was born. Teaching him to laugh hard and to spit. After I had my baby Lukas, I understood the depth of the love my Mommy had for Carey and I. She was the best Gma ever, loving my son, infinity and beyond, she called him the "King". In the last months she fought hard to stay with us, saying I'm so snoopy I want to see what you are all doing, she said I just want to be a fly on the wall. She told us before she left us, "I will be a fly on the wall so don't swat any flies". She didn't want to leave "Daddy" alone. I will miss her so much, she called me Kim Doll and loved one. She loved us all with such intense love. She loved her music and had a song for us all. The song that is running through my mind constantly, "I can tell by your eyes you've been crying forever,I don't want to talk about it, how you broke my heart, if I stay here just a little bit longer, won't you listen to my heart"… by Rod Stewart & Amy Belle. Mommy you have broken my heart. Your passing was " a walking contradiction": so happy for you to be at peace, so sad for us. We love you forever Mommy. Bye for now. Love Kim Doll, Norton and Isla. Luke (Grandson): My Grandma was not just my Grandma: she was my hero and someone I have and will always cherish in my heart. Now I have to be honest, if you ever heard us making the sound "CAW" (which in our heads resembled a crow) it was most likely because you were playing cards and made the mistake of letting us be on a team. That was our version of table talk, and I do apologize, but we were, most likely, cheating and winning.This did not teach me tp cheat in order to win at all, we did it because that was as much fun as playing the game of cards. Grandma taught me how to skate along with many other things. My Grandma always pushed me to try things I had never heard of. Whenever Mom and I would go over to Grandma and Pa's house I was always greeted with hugs at the start, followed by Grandma telling me she had something new for me to try. We would both laugh uncontrollably until I either figured her new idea out, or we both agreed that it may get us in trouble from Mom and Pa. We shared a passion for sports; growing up, she cheered me on at whatever sport I was playing, but her favourite to watch was hockey. She wanted me to play like Sydney Crosby but, sadly, I wasn't blessed with the same goal scoring ability. So as Mom was turning to look away while there was a scrum, Grandma would be cheering me on as hard as she could. I could go on and on about my Grandma, she will always live in my heart. I cannot help but wonder what she will have ready for me to try when I get to see her again. I love you with all my heart and soul Gma and miss you more than you will ever know. Bryanne (our girlie girl): Grandma Jantz not only welcomed me into her home, she welcomed me into her heart and made me a part of her family. I will be eternally grateful for the love she gave me; all the card games played with her and Pa; our trip to Saskatchewan; going for car rides, and just being able to share my life with hers. Grandma's beauty lives on through the most amazing family that she created and I am blessed with in my life. Because of Grandma I always left their house full of love, laughter, stories, wisdom, food and butter. May she continue to guide me through my future, share in my successes, and support me in my failures. I love you Diane (Gma) Jantz. Aunty Joanne (Aunty Jo Jo), Ove (Ovid), and Guy (Gus): Jo and Diane were together constantly growing up, and had the same friends. Diane's friend, Pauline, remembers all the times they would laugh together and go out at Halloween. Jo and Diane had a playhouse made out of an apple box. They also had a 10 lb honey pail. They were about 4 - 5 years old. They loved to pretend they were baking cakes with mud etc. Viola (mother) had some laying hens, and she sold the eggs to make extra money. For about 3 - 4 days, the hens were not laying eggs and Viola could not figure out why . . . until she found the honey pail filled with eggs. The girls had been collecting them and using them to bake their "cakes". She took it quite well and told the not to do that anymore. The girls loved to go on trips to Waskesiu. They had such good times taking the kids to ride on horses and look for bears. There was a big leghorn rooster. He was mean and acted like king of the castle. One day he took after Diane, knocked her down and started pecking at her. Viola caught the rooster and dumped him in and out of the water trough, and twisted his neck. When she let him go, he walked like a drunk. Jo thinks he was supper a few days later. Diane loved animals and had a pig called Hungry, a calf called Pride, and a dog named Toby. Toby loved Diane and, if Joanne pushed Diane, he would bite Joanne in the butt. Ove remembers the time Diane picked cranberries and baked a pie for him and Stan. Unfortunately, she forgot to add the sugar. When Ove took a bite, he wasn't expecting it to taste so sour and was so surprised because Diane always made the best pies. There was the time when Stan and Diane came for a visit and they all sat outside drinking coffee (or beer). Ove had set up a hammock for Guy, but he was very leery about using it. Diane decided to give it a try. She insisted that she wanted to get into it, and after a few attempts she did. Unfortunately, it started swinging and it tipped over and she fell out. She hurt her back, but didn't want to say anything. Eventually, she admitted she was hurting and asked Stan to take her home. Diane loved country music and her favourite singer was Webb Pierce. When they were younger, she and Diane would go to barn dances together. Uncle Dan & Aunt Kathy: Picking blueberries and cranberries near Shellbrook, and keeping an eye out for the bears. The beautiful garden on the acreage with all of the lilies. Dan remembers a time in the 60's in downtown Canwood when some bullies stole his hat. When Diane heard about it, she tracked them down and made them give it back! Always the "mighty mite". Diane would sing the line, "Daniel my brother" by Elton John when she walked by every now and then when we visited. Kathy was referred to as the "sister who married my brother"??. We both remember her good cooking, hospitality and great love for us all. Aunty Nell: When my Daddy brought our Mommy home to meet his family, my Aunty Nell shared that she hoped Mommy would be "the one". One of her greatest goals was to live up to Grandma Jantz as a Grandma and, with Lukas, she absolutely did. Donna Dodge (other child): Diane, thank you for being my best friend's mom ??. I have so many memories of our time spent together to cherish. You loved me and my children like family, and for that I have been forever blessed. I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS!!! Nathalie Rockefeller (part of the family): Diane, you were a light that was always shining. I'm going to miss sharing a glass of wine and laughter with you. Rest in peace. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 20, 2020