Donna Joan Medve (Joan) passed away at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on November 20, 2019 at the age of 84 years. She was the loving mother of Bill Medve of Calgary, Alberta, Tracy Medve of Kelowna, BC, Michelle Hartle of Osoyoos, BC, Michael Medve of Victoria, BC and stepmother to Kimeal Shearing-Cooke of Dawson Creek, BC. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren Chantelle, Merina, Truly, Melissa, Amy, Conrad, Stefan, Jason, Adam, Andrew, Sasha, Hariot, Jude and Avonlea and her eight great grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her husband Mike, her sibling Sharon and her daughter Karen. Thanks go to Baraka Homes of Saskatoon for seeing to her care since 2016. A celebration of life will be held in Kelowna, BC in the summer of 2020. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada in lieu of flowers are appreciated.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Nov. 29, 2019