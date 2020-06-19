It is with profound sadness that the family of Donna Everitt announces her passing on 16 June 2020. Donna was born in Prince Albert, SK on August 12, 1940. She was the second child born to Cyril and Mabel Henderson and spent her childhood and the majority of her adult life in Prince Albert, SK. She married her childhood sweetheart, Gordon Everitt, on July 2nd, 1966 and enjoyed almost 52 years of marriage. Together they raised their family and spent many memorable summers at the cabin at Emma Lake. Donna had always aspired to be a teacher, and after graduating from the Saskatchewan Teacher's College, she realized her dream and settled into a career spanning many decades working in the Public School System. She taught for several years in Hay River, NWT before returning to Prince Albert to continue with the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division working primarily in the Office's of many of Prince Albert's schools. Upon retirement, Donna enjoyed tending to her yard and flowers and visiting with friends and family. Donna is predeceased by her parents: Cyril and Mabel Henderson, her brother: Robert (Reta) Henderson and her husband: Gordon Everitt. She is survived by her children: Jason (Liz) Everitt and Jay-Lynn (Eric) Faul; grandchildren: Kellin, Kyle and Daniel Everitt and Colby, Jenna and Alissa Faul. It is the wishes of the family that a private service will be held at a later date. Many thanks to Dr. Bischoff (West Hill Medical Clinic) for many years of exceptional care, the staff at Good Shepherd Villa (Prince Albert), Parkland Place (Melfort) and Bethany Calgary (Calgary, AB) for the great care of Mom over the last few years. The family requests that any tributes be considered for donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store