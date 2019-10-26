Home

MacKenzie Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
130 9th Street East
Prince Albert, SK S6V 0X5
(306) 763-8488
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church
Dillon, SK
View Map
Resources
Donna Marie Smith


1971 - 2019
Donna Marie Smith Notice
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Marie Smith, late of Prince Albert, SK on October 25, 2019 at the age of 48 years. Donna was born on April 13, 1971 in La Loche, SK to parents: Michael and Monique Marie (nee Janvier) Nezcroche. Donna is survived by her loving husband: Jonathan Smith; her children: Dawn (Kirby) Boucher, Tristen, Trent, Michael and Tia; her siblings: Rose Billette, Vennita Sylvestre, Carl Sylvestre, Roy Nezcroche, Eva Sylvestre, Annette Morrison and Nolan Montgrand; her uncles: Peter (Jeanette) Catarat and Marius (Anastasia) Catarat; her aunties: Flona Lemaigre, Pelagie Lemaigre and Margret Sylvestre; her grand dog: Wolfie; and numerous other relatives and friends. Donna is predeceased by her her parents: Michael and Monique Marie (Nee Janvier) Nezcroche; her in-laws: Gail, Arnold, Douglas and Robert Smith; her grandparents: Issae & Helen Janvier, Simon & Catherine Nezcroche and Angeline Nezcroche; and numerous other relatives. A Wake Service for Donna will start on Saturday October 26, 2019 and will continue to Tuesday October 29, 2019 located at the Buffalo River Community Hall in Buffalo River. A Funeral Service will then be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 2:00PM located at the St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Dillon, SK. Interment will be at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Dillon, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf – Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
