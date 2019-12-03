|
Doreen Agnes Trevor passed away peacefully on October 14th in Oyen, Alberta.
Doreen was the eldest of five children born to parents Oswald and Ann Stobbs. She grew up on a farm south of Brancepeth SK and took her schooling at Derby School. In 1942 she entered teachers' training at the Regina Normal school. Upon completion of her training she taught at McCloy Creek west of Meskanaw, Dafoe, and Birch Hills Schools. In 1949 she ventured west to teach at Esther AB. It was there that she settled for the rest of her life. She married Ray Trevor on July 26, 1950 and together they farmed and raised three children. Over the years, Doreen was called upon to teach many different courses in many different schools in her district. She belonged to several organizations and was very involved with WI and the Anglican Church. She worked hard succeeded at whatever she tried. She loved celebrations -- hosting and attending them. She and Ray retired to Oyen in 1992 where she continued to keep busy. In 2010 Doreen moved to the Oyen Seniors' Lodge; in 2017 she was admitted into Continuing Care and resided there until her passing. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Ray, and her siblings. She is survived by her son Dennis, daughter Sylvia, son Leslie and their families; 4 grandchildren and twin great-grandsons. She was laid to rest at Esther Cemetery on October 19, 2019.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 3, 2019