Dorothy Doris (Schnee) Porter
1933 - 2020
Dorothy died peacefully in Camrose, Alberta on November 1, 2020 in the presence of loving daughters. Already, we miss her. Dorothy is survived by her seven children: Barry, Enderby, B.C.; Darrell (Lori Fiddler), Acme, Alberta; Karen (Greger McLean), Ladysmith, B.C.; Bonny (Dan Linn), Lethbridge; Marjory (Jim Maxwell), Victoria; Shelly (Darcy Vaughan), Calgary; Valerie (Doug Boswell), Edmonton. Dorothy also is survived by her two siblings, Emma Carl and Walter (Ione) Schnee; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; special friend Tom Sandbeck; and many relatives and dear friends. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Theresa and Max Schnee; grandson Robbie Linn; special friend Bob McKeand; and former spouse Jim Porter. Dorothy was born in a rural community near Gwynne, Alberta. Growing up on a farm during the Great Depression, Dirty Thirties and WWII shaped Dorothy's life and personality. She was humble, kind and generous and met life's challenges with courage, grace and dignity. Dorothy married Jim Porter in 1953. They had seven children, with their first child born in 1954, and their last child born in 1961. As a young family, they lived in several  small communities throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan and settled in Prince Albert to raise their family. In her later years Dorothy moved to Camrose to be closer to her siblings and children who reside in Alberta and B.C. Dorothy enjoyed an active and meaningful life. She found glory in gardening, and nurtured and harvested enormous food gardens that sustained her large family over long prairie winters. She was passionate about singing, and sang with the Prince Albert Sweet Adeline's Chapter for several years. She loved to dance, was skilled in square dancing and was an elegant figure on any dance floor. With curiosity and excitement, Dorothy travelled throughout Europe, Hawaii, Cuba and the Caribbean, often with her sister Emma, and enjoyed many summers at lakes in northern Saskatchewan. With gentleness and selflessness, Dorothy cherished times spent with family, friends and their pets, preparing and sharing delicious food, swimming, golfing and celebrating many special occasions. When Dorothy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and her physical capacity diminished, she adapted and adjusted without complaint and with strength, courage and dignity. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all until we meet her gentle soul again. We thank Dr. Morrow and all of the caring staff at Louise Jensen Care Centre in Camrose. Due to COVID restrictions, a private celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later time. Donations in Dorothy's name can be made to Parkinson Canada: https://www.parkinson.ca/getinvolved/waystogive/

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
