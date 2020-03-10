|
The family of Doug (Lefty) Logue are sad to announce the sudden passing of Doug on Saturday March 7, 2020 after an unexpected bout with cancer. Doug was born in Prince Albert in 1947 and passed at the age of seventy-two. Doug was predeceased by his parents Dave (Lefty) and Helen Logue and his best friend Al "Smokey" Holtslag. Doug was survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Judith (Don) Bernier, his nephews Todd (Sandy) Bernier, Chris Bernier, his great nephew Joshua Bernier, great nephew Michael (Ashley) Montour, niece Ashley (Clay) Giesbrecht and their children. Doug will be missed by many of his friends and former co-workers. He will particularly be missed by his neighbor's Darrell and Maxine Dragseth, with whom he spent many evenings in front of the fire. He will also be missed by his friend Bill Leachman who was there for everything Doug needed and enjoyed, especially their breakfasts and casino visits. He will also be missed by his friends Wayne Kooy and Wayne Vandale who often stopped by to enjoy a beverage with Doug. Doug was truly someone that would give you the shirt off his back and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Doug loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, and more recently spent many hours tending his backyard bird feeders. Doug's passion was cooking his soups and other creations that were always handed over for his friends and family to enjoy. Doug was a long-time employee of the city of Prince Albert, with more than 40 years as equipment operator. He will be known as the operator who made it clear to the mayor, councilors and senior management who showed up on a given job site that they were in his way of getting the job done and, if they insisted on being there, that they should wear proper safety gear. A celebration of Doug's life will take place that the Prince Albert Elk's at 93 8th Avenue East on Saturday, March 14, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made at the Donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020