On Sunday, June 14th 2020, Dr. Jerry Kachur, loving partner and father passed away at the age of 64. Jerry was born October 21st 1955 in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, to Lenore Haugan and Paul Kachur. Jerry was a small-town boy who loved spending time on the Haugan Family Farm in Fosston, Saskatchewan. His formative years were spent in Plenty, Saskatchewan, followed by an active school life in Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, where he graduated in 1973. Jerry was an athlete who played all school sports and especially enjoyed the Kachur Family pastime of golf. Jerry played Junior Hockey for the Prince Albert Raiders where he was Rookie of the Year in 1972-73. Jerry traded in his skates for academic pursuits. After finishing up a degree in Physical Education, he went on to pursue a Bachelor of Education. Jerry Kachur began his teaching career at Carlton Comprehensive High School in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Following 10 years of public school teaching, Jerry Kachur pursued a Masters and PhD. Jerry commenced his career in academia at the University of Alberta in 1996 as a Professor of Cultural Geopolitical Economy and Comparative Social and Political Theory. Jerry had a passion for social theory with vast research interests including globalization, the politics of knowledge, socioeconomic inequality, intellectual property rights, the commercialization of higher education and the history and philosophy of critical social science. Jerry will be particularly remembered as a popular University professor and public intellectual. He supervised a great deal of M.Ed. and PhD students and was recipient of the 2013 University of Alberta Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching and the Faculty of Education Graduate Teaching Award. Jerry instilled the importance of education in every person that he ever met, had a passion for life, and he lived life to its fullest. Jerry travelled the World and he loved engaging and learning about different cultures. He loved swimming in the Mediterranean Sea and Indian Ocean; he worshipped the Sun and embraced nature. His love for books and knowledge were profound and he bestowed this wealth of knowledge to those who surrounded him. There was no greater joy to Jerry than spending time with his family. The joy he took from playing sports with family or having intellectual conversations was immeasurable. Jerry Kachur personified the idea that one does not have to adhere to, believe in or follow a Religion to be a person of principle, integrity, and compassion. Jerry Kachur is forever remembered by his loving partner Vicki Macris and three step-children Anthony, Elaina, and Melina. His two children Kelli (Rob), Nikoli (Sarah-Ann), their mother and Jerry's first love Linda Irvine, and their step-mother and Jerry's former partner Deanna Williamson. His siblings Cindy (Barry), Natalie (Darcy), and Susan (Blaine) and his four grandchildren Luca, Suzy, Dominic, and Shelby. And countless other relatives, colleagues and close friends. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at a future date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store