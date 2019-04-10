Home

Saskatoon Funeral Home
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 244-5577
Dr. Marc Omar Shokeir

Dr. Marc Omar Shokeir
Dr. Marc Omar Shokeir died unexpectedly on March 26, 2019 in Battleford, SK at the age of 49. He is survived by his mother Donna; sister Zivy (Lucien); his children Peter, Joy, Philip, Emma, Julia, Katherine, Eliza (mother Cheryl Shokeir); Ezra, Vincent (mother Candice Lankhaar); Madeline (mother Lisa Shaw); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Dr. Mohamed H.K. Shokeir. Omar was born, raised and attended medical school in Saskatoon, SK. He was a brilliant pathologist and laboratory administrator who was privileged to practice in Vancouver, Bellingham, Red Deer, Calgary, Prince Albert, and North Battleford. During his 27 years as a physician he helped innumerable people, mentored many, served in medical associations in the U.S. and Canada, published many scientific papers, and helped establish several pathology laboratories. Ever the dynamo, Omar was an avid athlete who completed five Ironman Triathlons, numerous alpine climbs and rode his bike religiously. His vast knowledge and keen intellect earmarked him as a great conversationalist and led him to compete on "Jeopardy." His friends and family will miss his compassionate listening, his sage advice, his kind soul, his prolific talking, his big bear hugs and his fabulous sense of humour. A memorial service for this great man will be held on May 4, 2019, 2:30 pm at Saskatoon Funeral Home. In his memory, contributions can be made to the Saskatoon Health Region Pathologists Fund in Medicine. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com, Arrangements entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home 306-244-5577.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
