Duncan was born on November 24, 1962 and passed away on October 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Michel Gaudet, and his mother, Marguerite Godin (Brenda Kramer). He is dearly remembered by his sister, Sandra Gaudet Shaw, her husband, Brian, and his niece, Kanoa, all residing in Kelowna, B.C., as well as by all his relatives near and far. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Because of Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a time and location to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Salvation Army, 339 Avenue C. South, Saskatoon SK S7M 1N5 (306) 477-2363 (info@salvationarmysaskatoon.org
). Arrangements in care of Travis Minor - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca