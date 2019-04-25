|
In loving memory of our Mother Edith Mary Miller passed on Sunday Jan. 20th, 2019 at the age of 89 in Edmonton, Ab. Formerly from Prince Albert, Sask. We will all miss her loving heart and humorous character. We will announce a celebration of life this summer at Emma Lake, Sask. Mom is survived by her children Greg & Jody Day, Melissa Day (deceased), Brandee & Jay Carter, Maya & Benjamin Carter, Daxton & Carol Day, Kael Day, Darlene Michener, 5 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren, her brother Harry & Lorna Greig & family, & her niece Danita Rompre & daughter Danielle.
We will miss you dearly Mom!
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 25, 2019