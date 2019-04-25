Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Mary Miller

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edith Mary Miller Notice
In loving memory of our Mother Edith Mary Miller passed on Sunday Jan. 20th, 2019 at the age of 89 in Edmonton, Ab. Formerly from Prince Albert, Sask. We will all miss her loving heart and humorous character. We will announce a celebration of life this summer at Emma Lake, Sask. Mom is survived by her children Greg & Jody Day, Melissa Day (deceased), Brandee & Jay Carter, Maya & Benjamin Carter, Daxton & Carol Day, Kael Day, Darlene Michener, 5 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren, her brother Harry & Lorna Greig & family, & her niece Danita Rompre & daughter Danielle.
We will miss you dearly Mom!
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.