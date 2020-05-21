|
|
Edmund Dawiskiba was born on June 12, 1922 at Honeymoon, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Pineview Lodge, Nipawin, Saskatchewan from natural causes. On April 26, 1942 he married Susan Bohach and they had two sons Tyrone and Marlon. Edmund was predeceased by his wife Susan (2012) and his two brothers Walter and Adolph. In his early married years Edmund worked as a baker in Prince Albert, Sask. He eventually took over the family farm in Honeymoon and purchased two more quarters of land. He was a self-taught accordion player and started up the "Honeymoon Ramblers" orchestra consisting of local friends and musicians playing at weddings and various social events. In 1965 he moved his family to the Nipawin area purchasing a farm with the well known local landmark "In God We Trust" elevator. Edmund was highly active in the Greek Orthodox church and maintained the grounds at the church and cemetery. Left to treasure his memory are his son Tyrone and daughter-in-law Sandi: his son Marlon and daughter-in-law Leisa: his three grandchildren Ryan, Carlea and Ainsleigh: his four great grandchildren Brody, Kataryna, Sadie and Gwenna, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Edmund was well known in the community. He is remembered as being a wonderful man, humorous, caring and loving, a good friend, kind, a gentleman. We will miss you.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 21, 2020