Edmund E. Beuker
1930 - 2020
The death of Edmund Beuker, at the age of 89 years, occurred peacefully on May 29, 2020 at the Melfort Union Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Edmund's name directly to the Melfort Wildlife Federation. Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may visit to online guestbook at www.fedusiakfuneralchapel.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fedusiak Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd. Melfort, SK (306)752-3838

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fedusiak Funeral Chapel and Crematorium
Box 3818
Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
(306) 752-3838
