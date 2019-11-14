|
|
HAID, Edward Alfred
1932 - 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Edward Alfred Haid of Kelowna, at the age of 87, on November 5, 2019. Ed was predeceased by his brother, William, and his wife, Shirley (née Kernen). Ed was born in 1932 to Charles and Aileen Haid (née Flannigan). He will be lovingly remembered by his children Mark (Liz) of Kelowna, BC, Lawrence (Heather) of Regina, BC, Linda (Walter Egg) of Destruction Bay, YT, Michael (Shaindy) of Cochrane, AB, and Nancy (Doug Vanbeselaere) of Calgary, AB. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Taylor & Drew Haid and Heidi & Simone Vanbeselaere. Ed will also be dearly missed by his two sisters, Kathleen Toth and Diane Bowman and sister-in-law, Adele Krahn and all their families. The family would sincerely like to thank the staff at Central Okanagan Hospice House and Dr. Michael Bobyn for their excellent and compassionate care as well as the many friends that supported Ed and family. A Funeral Mass will be held December 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Charles Garnier Catholic Church, 3645 Benvoulin Rd. Kelowna, BC. The family invites all for fellowship following the service. A memorial mass at Christopher Lake, SK will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by cheque to KGH Foundation (specify "Hospice House" on memo line), 2035 Ethel St. Kelowna, BC V1Y 2Z6 or Helping Hands, St. Mary's Parish, Box 97, Christopher Lake, SK S0J 0N0. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Nov. 14, 2019