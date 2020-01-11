|
|
With broken hearts we announce the passing of Dr. Edward Nykiforuk – or "Dr. Ed" as his patients so lovingly called him. He was a highly respected doctor, and a loved man who touched the hearts of many. We all mourn his loss deeply. There will never be another like him. He was a Saskatchewan man through and through. Ed was predeceased by his first wife Helen. He remarried his second wife Heather and his life was whole once again. He was a wonderful father to his three children, Wanda Burbridge (Brent), Ross Nykiforuk (Tami) ,Lynne Mondue (Duane), Heather's two children Kelly Stam and Robin Krilyk, and grandfather to Jeremy, Meagan and Connor Burbridge, Eric Nykiforuk, and Heather Snare. Ed loved spending time at the Steep Creek farm with his brothers Julien, John and Terry - and visiting his sister Diana in Prince Albert. The family would like to thank their friends for prayer and support. Thank you to the caring staff at St Paul's Hospital. A Celebration of Ed's life will take place at Acadia-McKague's Funeral Centre on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 2:00pm. 915 Acadia Drive, Saskatoon, SK 306.955.1600. Condolences may be left for the family at acadiamckaguesfuneralcentre.com. Arrangements in care of Mandi Wersch at Acadia-McKague's Funeral Centre. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , or the .
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 11, 2020