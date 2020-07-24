Edward Yockey, late of Prince Albert, passed away at Mont St. Joseph Home on July 20, 2020. Ed was born in Prince Albert on April 13, 1947 to Joyce and Claude Yockey. He and his sister Judy were raised and educated in Prince Albert. Ed and his first wife, Bev, lived in Calgary where their daughter Lee was born. He was heard to remark about his second wife, Lisa, that they "got married for better or for worse, he couldn't do any better and she couldn't do any worse". Ed worked as a travelling salesman for a sporting goods store and lead a colorful, if not somewhat checkered life. He also worked as a camp cook's helper in the Beaufort Sea, for Joe Gill and George Falconer cutting posts in the bush and cooking, and at several places in Prince Albert including Beaver Lumber, Western Supplies and Canadian Tire. As well, Ed was a certified Fire Fighter, and for a time he fought forest fires. About 40 years ago, Ed changed his life around and willingly shared his experience, strength and hope with anyone, in an effort to help them in their journey. The "jack joke" always got a laugh but also carried a message. In 1982, he met Shirley and her son Tony and in 1989 the three of them travelled to Las Vegas where Shirley and Ed exchanged vows in front of a minister to the stars at the Candlelight Wedding Chapel, with Tony as their witness. Ed had a love of fishing that he shared with his childhood friend, Roger Jerome. Ed passed on his passion for fishing to Tony and also took the time to teach him how to drive, treated him to a Nintendo and high-top Reebok running shoes, and made many trips down the back roads to Waskesiu together in his Cougar. His non-judgmental character allowed Tony to feel safe when discussing issues of importance and his opinions were of great value. Ed introduced Shirley to the joys of travelling and together they explored many places including Yellowstone Park, Calgary, Banff, Mount Rushmore and Utah state just to name a few. When taking Benjamin and Katie places, one of their favorites being going for pancakes and bacon at A&W, Papa Ed would declare "we're off like a herd of turtles!". Ed enjoyed having a coffee and a visit with his friends down at McDonalds in the evenings. Ed's sense of humor, kindness, generosity honesty (and he would add humility) and his wisdom will be missed. Ed is lovingly remembered by his wife Shirley, and her son, Tony (Karri) and their children, Benjamin and Katie, as well as his numerous "girlfriends". A Private Graveside Service will be held. In lieu of other tributes, donations in memory of Ed may be made to Mont. St. Joseph Foundation, 777 28th Street East, Prince Albert, SK, S6V 8C2, or St. Albans Cathedral, 1410 Bishop McLean Crescent, Prince Albert, SK, S6V 4Z2. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Tracy-Lynn Lenchuk, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.