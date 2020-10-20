1/1
Eileen (Coombe) Fremont
It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen (Coombe) Fremont announce her passing on October 10, 2020 at the age of 89, in Qualicum Beach BC. Mom is lovingly remembered by her daughters Penny (Richard) and Gwen (Gary), and her sons Dale (Marie) and Jeff (Wendy); 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Mom was predeceased by her loving husband, Marcel, and she assured us that she was going to 'her Marci', and that he was waiting for her. At Mom's request, no service will be held. She requested that a small and informal gathering be held graveside at her final place of rest in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, to take place in the spring/summer of 2021.

We love you Mom, you are forever in our hearts!

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach for their care and compassion.

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
