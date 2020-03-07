|
|
Eleanor Elizabeth Ford, was born in a cabin by Kinistino, SK, on Wednesday, January 27, 1937, and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Prince Albert, SK. Eleanor had three sons Murry, Monty, and Marty. She had six brother's Stanley, Gerald, Wilmer, Dennis, and Wilbert. She was predeceased by her brother Chester Holmgren, her first husband and father of her children, Ernest Sayese and her second husband Keith Ford. Eleanor was a secretary for the government for 23 years. She will be missed. The Funeral Service for Eleanor will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at River Park Funeral Home, 301 River Street West, Prince Albert, SK, and Archdeacon Andrew Hoskin officiating. Interment to follow at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Prince Albert, SK. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Carla Jesso, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 7, 2020