Eleanor Rose Bacala of Prince Albert, Sask. and formerly of Vancouver and Saskatoon, passed away at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on December 8, 1953. Eleanor is survived by her loving father Peter, friend Edie, her brother Clark (Pam) and her nieces Taylor, Devon, Alexandra. She joins in eternal peace her mother Victoria (1978), her sister Gail (1992), her sister Lila (2005), and her sister-in-law Lori (2006). Eleanor was a dedicated employee for Corrections Canada for the last 15 years. She was very proud of her contributions in assisting with the rehabilitation of offenders. Elly had a no nonsense attitude with a heart of gold. Her "fur babies" Paisley and Diego, and a cat Jerry, were also a very special part of her life. She enjoyed walking the dogs every day and feeding any cat that came through the cat door. A very special thank you to Elly's close friends for honoring her wishes and providing loving homes for her pets. Immediate family only were gathered at Eleanor's cremation to pay final respects. Eleanor will be dearly missed by her family, as well as the Prince Albert community of friends and co-workers whom she considered family. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Prince Albert SPCA. Arrangements in care of Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Sept. 14, 2019