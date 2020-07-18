It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Frances Louise Short (nee Shirley) announce that she died peacefully at Good Shepherd Villas on Tuesday July 14, 2020. Frances was born on August 5, 1929 in Cochrane, Ontario, to Russell and Elsa Shirley. She was educated at Cochrane Public School and Havergal College in Toronto. She attended Normal School in Toronto and summer school at Queen's University in Kingston. Frances taught in Monteith, Ontario and was a substitute teacher in the Prince Albert Public School Division. Frances married Vicars Short on April 14, 1953 in Cochrane, Ontario, where he was the rector of Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Their first two daughters were born in Cochrane. In 1956 they moved to St. Catharines Ontario where Vic was rector of St. Barnabas Church. Two more daughters and a son were born in St. Catharines. In 1963 Vic accepted the position of Dean of St. Alban's Cathedral in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Prince Albert became home for the Short family. Frances was involved in church choirs, Junior Auxiliary and ACW where ever they lived. Music and the love of education were important to Frances. She sang in and directed many choirs. Frances was a lifelong learner. She enjoyed conversational French classes and took piano lessons as an adult. She was always working on crossword puzzles and was a voracious reader. Frances loved to knit. All her children, grandchildren and some of her great grandchildren can boast "Granny" mitts. Her strong faith was her guide and this was never more evident than in the last few hours of her life. She is predeceased by her husband The Right Reverend H. Vicars R. Short in 1996 and four brothers and two sisters. Frances is survived by her daughters Martha Bowden (Bill), Elizabeth Short (Ross), Janet DeGirolamo (Marc), Margaret Zulkoskey (David) and her son Desmond Short (Joan). She will be lovingly remembered by her 13 grandchildren and 11, soon to be 12, great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the compassionate, caring staff at Good Shepherd Villas, which was Granny's home for almost two years. Donations may be made to St. Alban's Cathedral Organ fund or Good Shepherd Villas, Prince Albert. Arrangements entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729. Due to Covid-l9 a funeral will be held at a later date.

