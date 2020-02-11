|
Elsie Renas (nee Mack) was born on Monday, August 4, 1930, in Melville, SK, which is where she had grown up, attended school, and worked at "The Beanery." She married Ernest "Art" Renas on July 3, 1949, in Flin Flon, MB. She along with her husband and young son moved to the Fraser Valley in late 1950, or early 1951. Art, Elsie and their family continued to move about the country, from Strasbourg to Campbell River and back again. Mom because the fastest "home" mover there ever was as it seemed we were always on the move. The family moved to Prince Albert in 1971 or 1972, and in 1977 they moved lock, stock and barrel to Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories, where they managed a store for about 18 months. In 1979 the family returned to Prince Albert to stay. Mom loved her gardens, especially her lilies; she proudly showed them off to everyone that is when she wasn't at the bowling alley struttin' her stuff. When she wasn't out in the garden, or at the lake, you could usually find her in her kitchen baking up a storm. Her greatest gratification was the time she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Left to mourn her passing, her son, George (Tanya and family) of Prince Albert, SK; her daughters, Charlotte (Ron and family) of Vavenby, BC, Carol (and family) of St. Walberg, SK, Barbara (and family) of Lloydminster, SK, and San Sebastian of Spain, Melody of Nauwigawauk, NB; her daughter-in-law, Patty Renas (and family) of Prince Albert, SK. She was predeceased by her husband, Art; her son, Lonny; her parents, Jack and Caroline Mack. The service for Elsie will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, February, 13, 2020, at River Park Funeral Home, 301 River Street West, Prince Albert, SK. Interment to follow at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elsie's memory to the . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Carla Jesso, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 11, 2020