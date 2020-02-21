|
It is with great sadness that the family of Emma Marie Durston announce her passing on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Prince Albert, SK, at the age of 79 years. Emma was the daughter of Stella & William "Bill" Durston Sr., and was born on Sunday, February 18, 1940, in Prince Albert, and was raised in Prince Albert. She was the eldest of 4 siblings. Emma met her partner in life, George Irving, in 1960, and together they raised a family of 5 children. During her working years, she worked at a few various jobs as chambermaid for the Flamingo Motel, Coronet Motor Inn, and the Imperial 400. She also was employed with the Prince Albert Fisheries as a filleter and as a prep cook for a couple of cafes. The rest of the time she worked as a stay at home mom. A job she loved the best. Emma loved to dabble in gambling, whether it was playing cards with family and friends, or playing bingo, and when the Casino opened, she spent a few hours there as well. Her favorite sport she loved to watch was curling. It didn't matter what time of day or night it came on, she didn't miss a game. She had a friend, Evelyn, that she had a friendly rivalry with when it came to discussing their teams. They both absolutely loved the sport. In July of 2014, she suffered a stroke that left her with mental and physical disabilities, and had to be admitted to a nursing home. She resided at Pineview Terrace Lodge until her passing. She leaves to mourn her passing, her 3 remaining children, Darwin Durston and his son, Jaxson; Shelley Irving-Foster and her son, Kane; and George Irving; her grandchildren, Peter (Marissa) Irving and their son, Dion; Jeremy Irving and Shelwin Irving; her stepson, Bruce (Karen) Irving and their family; her two siblings, Valerie (Donald) Robbie, and William Fidler (Sonny); as well as numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her partner, George Irving in 2006; her two daughters, Donna Irving in 2007, and Beverly Irving in 2016; her mother, Stella Durston in 2011; her stepfather, Thomas Fidler in 2003; and her brother, William "Bill" Durston in 2019. The Visitation for Emma will be held at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at River Park Funeral Home, 301 River Street West, Prince Albert, SK; and the Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at River Park Funeral Home, in Prince Albert, SK. Reverend Dr. Tony Thompson officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 21, 2020