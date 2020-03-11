Home

Eric Waldo Harder


1945 - 2020
Eric Waldo Harder Notice
Eric is deeply missed by his wife, Velma, his sons, John (Sandy) Koop Harder, and Kip Harder (Heather Burkowski), his grandchildren, Nicholas and Andreas Koop Harder, Nadia and Jaden Burkowski, siblings John (Norma) Harder, Arnold (Maureen) Harder, Bonnie (Rod) Ramage, Trudy Harder (Ken Johnston), and sister in law Dorothea (De Honn) and many nieces and nephews. Eric spent his entire career, (1968 - 2000), teaching in St. Louis, SK. In addition to teaching, he also had a passion for restorative justice and woodworking. A memorial service will be held March 14, 2020 at Rosthern Mennonite Church at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Parkland Restorative Justice, 250 28th St. W, Prince Albert, SK. S6V 4S9 or any .
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
