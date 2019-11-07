|
|
Born: Nov. 28, 1924 – Prud'Homme, Saskatchewan
Died: Oct. 28, 2019 – Wakaw, Saskatchewan
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ethel Melnyk (Andre) on Monday October 28, 2019 at the age of 94 years. The family revolved around Ethel to her very last day. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin. Ethel was a shining light in our lives and her spirit, infectious laughter, humor and kindness will be cherished and forever missed by all. Ethel is predeceased by her husband Mike (1920-2006), an infant son, Timothy Dean (1967), her parents Mike and Theresa Andre, seven sisters (Rose, Kathleen, Theresa, Mary, Elizabeth, Helen, Louise) and five brothers (Mike Jr., Albert, George, Peter, Alex). She is survived by four sons: Donald (Dorothy, and children Tammy, Holly, Mark); Jack (Lily, and children Trishia, Jeff, Melissa); David (Maureen, and children Raylene, Jerilyn, Stacey, Devin); Ken (Gisele, and children Vanessa, Derek, Kendra); and one daughter: Linda (David Coll, and children Dylan, Austin); 19 great-grandchildren (plus another on the way), and numerous nieces and nephews. Ethel was born on the farm in Prud'Homme, Saskatchewan, the second youngest in a family of 13 children – 8 girls and 5 boys. She attended school in Prud'Homme and Rhona Lake and in 1941 travelled to Welland, Ontario where she worked in factories, including operating a crane, to support the war effort. In 1946, she married Mike Melnyk. Together they raised a family and established a successful grain and livestock operation in the Northern Light District. In 2006, Mike and Ethel were fortunate to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends before Mike's passing. Ethel's hobbies included tending a large garden, from which she preserved fruit and vegetables, as well as crafting quilts and clothes. Her greatest joy was cooking, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. There was always a pot of homemade soup on the stove and all were welcome in her kitchen to enjoy her delicious meals. Ethel turned these homemaking talents toward the annual Prince Albert Fair, winning the Grand Prize often enough to give each of her children a beautiful, chiming wall clock. Her love of competition extended to many sports including softball, bowling, curling and playing Kaiser with the neighbours. After her husband's passing, Ethel moved to Prince Albert and continued to enjoy bowling in a ladies league, winning the Team High Single Score in 2009. In 2010, she suffered a major stroke and moved to the care of Wakaw Lakeview Pioneer Lodge. When admitted she couldn't walk or talk but recovered so well she was referred to as the "miracle lady" by staff in the home. For the last nine years, Mom resided at the Lodge and was a marvel to residents for her mobility and happy disposition. The family is grateful for the care and comfort she received during the final years of her life. In accordance with Ethel's wishes, a private family service was held at Bethania Lutheran Church, with Pastor Clint Knutson officiating. Those wishing to, may forward condolences to Martens Warman Funeral Home www.martenswarman.ca. Arrangements in care of MARTENS WARMAN FUNERAL HOME (306-934-4888).
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Nov. 7, 2019