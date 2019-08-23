Home

Coventry Funeral Service
220 Nipawin Road East
Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0
(306) 862-4233
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Nipawin Alliance Church
701 Shults Road
View Map
Eva Joyce (Elchuk) Simons

Eva Joyce (Elchuk) Simons Notice
Eva Joyce Simons (Elchuk), beloved wife of Gervin Simons of Smeaton, Saskatchewan, passed away in Nipawin on August 17, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Eva will be lovingly remembered by her 6 children, Corinne (Dwayne), Michele (Ben), Kim (Richard), Calvin (Renelle), Crystal (Grant) and Charlotte (Doug); 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Phyllis, Helen, Linda, Olga and brother Richard. Eva was predeceased by her parents Alex and Bertha Elchuck of Foxford, SK. Eva grew up on a farm near Foxford, the oldest of 6 children. She married Gervin Simons in 1959, and together they farmed in the Smeaton area. Eva will always be remembered for her love of family, her generous heart and warm hospitality. A Celebration of Life will be held at Nipawin Alliance Church (701 Shults Road) on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2pm. If so desired, a memorial donation may be made in Eva's name directly to Torch Trail Bible Camp (Box 84, Choiceland, SK S0J 0M0). To send online condolences please visit www.coventryfuneralservices.ca. The family placed their trust with Coventry Funeral Services Nipawin, SK 306-862-4233
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
