|
|
~Together Forever~
Eveline passed away on April 24th with her daughter Lorene at her side and in the thoughts of her family during these extraordinary times. Eveline was born in Nipawin, on April 8, 1932 to Lorene and Cyril Thomas. Eveline is survived by her son Alan (Jennifer) Merkowsky and their children Kaitlin and Cameron and her daughter Lorene (Gordon) Stewart and their children Braydon (Veronica), Lainie, Shelby and Kelsey (Charlie) and her special aunt Ellen Ward, her very close sister-in law Lois Thomas, her sister-in-law Louise Thomas, her great grandchildren Ellie and Bexley and many nieces and nephews. Eveline is predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Herman Merkowsky, her parents Lorene and Cyril Thomas, her brothers Leonard and Cyril, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Regina and Alexander Merkowsky and grandson Nicholas. Mom was a member of the Royal Purple in Prince Albert. She enjoyed curling and especially golfing. Mom spent may summers with her family and many friends at the cabin at Waskesiu. Eve and Herm were known for their hospitality at the cabin and the quality of their milkshakes. Eve also enjoyed bridge and played with her bridge partners at least once a week. Eve also worked for the Prince Albert Catholic School System for over 20 years as a secretary starting at Our Lady of Providence School, then Monsignor Boucher Junior High School and finally at the new Saint Michael Community School when it opened. There will be a celebration of Eveline's life at a later date when we can all come together again safely as family and friends. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by: River Park Funeral Home, 301 River St W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 2Z3, (306) 764-2727.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 23, 2020