It is with great sadness that Evelyn Lorraine Radke our Wife, Mother, Grandmother passed peacefully on May 13, 2019 at Pineview Terrace. Evelyn will always be cherished by her loving husband of 65 years Gilbert, her children Terry, Barry, Penny, Lois (Ken), Lori (Chris), Allan, Tim, 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and one 5th generation. One sister Kleone, many brother in-laws, sister in-laws, nieces and nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by her son Donald, son-in-law Jack, granddaughter Pamela. A special thank you to her friend Bert for always looking out for our Mom and to all the staff and Pineview where our Mom was so well liked and looked after. As per Mom's wishes we will have an immediate family celebration of Mom's life. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 22, 2019