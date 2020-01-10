Home

Mrs. Florence Edith Branson

On January 3, 2020, Mrs. Florence Edith Branson of Kingman, Alberta passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Lynn Journault (Eugene), and Patti-Jo Branson-Westergard (Allan), 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her husband Francis (Hap) Branson, her daughter Bonnie Lee Magee (nee Branson) and her granddaughter Heather Jean Magee. Her family is planning a celebration of Florence's life to be held this spring in Camrose, Alberta. Memorial donations may be made to S.P.C.A or Plan Canada.

Weber Funeral Home
780-672-3131
www.weberfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
