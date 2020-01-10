|
On January 3, 2020, Mrs. Florence Edith Branson of Kingman, Alberta passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Lynn Journault (Eugene), and Patti-Jo Branson-Westergard (Allan), 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her husband Francis (Hap) Branson, her daughter Bonnie Lee Magee (nee Branson) and her granddaughter Heather Jean Magee. Her family is planning a celebration of Florence's life to be held this spring in Camrose, Alberta. Memorial donations may be made to S.P.C.A or Plan Canada.
Weber Funeral Home
780-672-3131
www.weberfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 10, 2020