Fred left this world on October 8, 2020 loving: his wife Sandra; his daughter Cheyenne, husband Kyle Egger and their children Cy, Rhys and Evyn; his daughter Chantel, husband Stacey Lautermilch and their children Ryann, Grady and Bren; his son Jason; his aunt Norma (Perrin) Hodgkins, uncle Gordon Perrin as well as his Perrin, Hildebrandt, Hodgkins, Brown and Paulger cousins; brother-in-law Herb Magnusson, his wife Vivian and nephews Layton, partner Cheri and family and Colin and wife Julie; brother-in-law Larry Magnusson and nephews Kris, Dyon and family, Jonny, Tylynn, wife Savanna and family; as well as his families he met as an adult; daughter Dena Morin and husband Lennard and their family; sister Lynne Loeppky and her family; the Bradshaw family – Brian and Paula, Barry and Janet, Jackie, Bruce and Kathy and their families. He also treasured his many lifelong friends as well the abundance of friends he made along life's journey.



Fred was born Richard James Hall in Regina on October 10, 1947 and joined the Perrin family at age 22 months when Harvey and Eva became his parents. He grew up on the family farm and attended school at Spy Hill until he realized he was smarter than the teachers and three weeks into grade nine he walked out and never went back.



He worked for Olson brothers who farmed near Spy Hill for a time before seeking his fortune in the oil patch in Alberta. It was during his rough necking years in Alberta that he earned the nickname "Lucky" for his poker playing skills. He sent his paychecks home for his mother to put in the local Credit Union then travelled throughout BC and Alberta on his poker winnings.



In 1967, Fred was enjoying a footloose and fancy-free bachelorhood and didn't realize his life was about to change when he picked up the phone and called Sandra Magnusson and asked her if she would like to go to a drive-in movie. Much to his surprise she said yes and after a fun night at the movies with friends, Fred politely walked her to the door and shook her hand – the rest is history. They were married on April 19, 1969.



Fred didn't know what he wanted to be when he grew up but knew that since he was married, he was going to give up the oil fields. So, after the honeymoon they moved to Prince Albert where Fred worked for a landscaping business and in the fall of 1969, he and Sandra purchased the business. That winter he supplemented the income by becoming a vacuum cleaner salesman and by Christmas the Electrolux company asked him to move to Thompson, Manitoba and become the branch manager there. The move was on for January 1971 with the first baby on the way. Five and a half years later the family had grown to include two daughters when they moved back to Prince Albert.



Fred, still not knowing what he wanted to be when he grew up, painted houses, sold real estate, became an insurance broker, sold farm equipment and worked as a power engineer at Weyerhaeuser. When the children were growing up and making their way through school Fred decided that if he wanted his kids to graduate high school, he should set the example, so he studied and wrote his GED getting his grade twelve with top marks.



That was not the only lesson he taught his children by example. He taught them a good work ethic, acceptance of others regardless of their race or creed and he taught them to be strong by crying with them when they were sad, laughing with them when they were happy and rejoicing with them in their successes.



Needless to say, Lucky was not Fred's only nickname throughout his lifetime for example Slick, Fast Freddie and Five-year Freddie because he changed jobs every five years. Upon his early retirement from Weyerhaeuser, Fred and Sandra purchased the family homestead that was settled by his great grandfather Franklin Y. Perrin and organic farmed for the duration of Fred's working life. He had finally found what he wanted to do when he grew up!! He loved the challenge of farm life. Spring calving, making pets out of the cattle, planting the crop, haying, harvesting and lending a helping hand to the neighbours were what satisfied him mind, body and soul.



One day Fred looked at Sandra and simply said "let's sell it all and put wheels under us!" So, they did just that and as per Fred's reputation they were full-time motorhomers for five years before he became ill. Fred's diagnosis of a rare cancer in his spine robbed him of his strength, his ability to dance and walk, use of his hands and finally his life, but try as it might it could not steal his friendly personality, his optimism nor his joy in having a few beers followed by a great potluck dinner and a good visit with his friends.



He will be missed.



A Graveside Service will be held at Spy Hill Cemetery, Spy Hill, Saskatchewan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to STARS https://foundation.stars.ca/SK-tributegift.



