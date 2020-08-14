In Loving Memory

Gale Marie (Stormy) Diakuw (née Pollard) passed away on Tuesday, August 11th in Saskatoon at the age of 71. She was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and lived her whole life in the province of her birth. She is survived by her husband Robert and her children Vincent (Chantelle), Michael (Wendy), James (Victoria), and Jaime (Blake); and her grandchildren Max, Matthew, Leora, Anwyn, January, and Finian. Funeral services will be performed at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 am. Arrangements in care of Mandi Wersch – Acadia McKague's Funeral Centre. 306-955-1600



